South Central Problem Gambling Task Force

The Problem Gambling Task Force helps treat people with a gambling addiction. The task force refers to the addiction as the hidden addiction and it can start to affect every aspect of the addict’s life. They might steal valuables from the home or could lead to financial crimes in order to cover losses. Gambling addiction is also the only addiction where the addicts believe they can cure their addiction by doing it more. However, there is help available. Casinos must put two percent of their revenue into a fund to help gambling addicts. That goes into education, hotlines and therapy for those affected. You can find out more information on their website: http://www.ksgamblinghelp.com/communities/sc-ks-problem-gambling-task-force