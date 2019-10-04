Sparkle And Shine With Jewelry Savers

Today we introduce a new segment with a locally owned and operated family business, Jewelry Savers. Founded 43 years ago by Jim Ellis, Jewelry Savers has become a “Wichita Tradition”. The family has carried on the tradition with pride. Jim’s dream of smart buying, fair selling, honesty, integrity, and treating our customers as friends is the reason why we watch our families grow. Kim, Monica and the staff take pride in supplying the different generations with their jewelry needs. Something you’ll see over the next few weeks is the emphasis Jewelry Savers makes on educating customers on the latest styles and also the stones they are choosing. When you enter the door, you immediately become part of the family. Look for more fun Sparkle and Shine segments with Jewelry Savers and visit www.jewelrysavers.com for more info.
