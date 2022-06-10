Sure they are known for their PIES but did you know Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shops make other delicious desserts? Today Dan “The Pie Guy” owner of Spears Restaurant and Pie Shop showed off his baking skills and passion for treating people with delicious sweets and shared his recipe for a Strawberry Short Cake.

We started with fresh strawberries and the strawberry jam he premade, in-house. The cake was light and fluffy. We cut the pie in half, filled it with fresh strawberries and the strawberry jam, and topped it with even more strawberries! The jam was thick and the chunks of strawberries piled high on the cake almost invited you to have a taste! Dan put the final touch on the cake, whip cream of course and we called it a day!

For more info on Spears Restaurant and Pie shop and their monthly specials visit them on Facebook.