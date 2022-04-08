Today we hung out with Dan The Pie Puy and learned about a popular pie that is Easter-themed with its pale yellow color, it’s the Lemon Meringue pie! Dan shared some of the delicious ingredients and steps in making this pie. Dine-in on Thursdays and you can get a free slice of pie, would you choose lemon meringue?

We also had the chance to hear from Dan about the upcoming Easter special. This holiday season enjoy more time with your family by not stressing over making the meal! Let Sears Restaurant and Pie Shop do that for you. There is a take and bake-style meal that will have everyone wanting seconds! Visit Spears Restaurant and Pie Shop on Facebook for more info and to order your Easter Meal!