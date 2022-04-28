This spring will surely bring graduation parties and get-togethers in which you are wanting to look and feel your best, right? The LBD, etc in Bradley Fair has you covered! There are numerous styles, colors, and patterns, throughout the store but specifically in their dress collection!

The name may refer to The Little Black Dress, but this spring season there are hardly any plain black dresses in this local boutique. Candy shared many different trends we got to see first hand and man, oh man they are bright and eye-catching. If you are looking for a bold color, they have it. Maybe you prefer soft florals, they have those, too! Stop in and shop and don’t forget to mention Good Day Kansas for 20% discount on one item!