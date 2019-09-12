St. Luke Hospital

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I sat down with Jeremy Ensey, the CEO of St. Luke Hospital, to talk about the different services the hospital provides. Along with many other services, they have homecare and a 32-bed nursing home attached to the hospital and they provide orthopedic and urology specialists that come to Marion. In order to help with expensive medical bills, the hospital has partnered with MDSave. This allows for you to save a lot of different medical procedures. I was then joined by Alex, who talked about the different treatments in physical therapy at St. Luke Hospital. They can treat people of all ages and you can find out all the information on their website: http://www.slhmarion.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.