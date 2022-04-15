Spring has sprung and Easter is here! Looking for a creative activity that includes wine and a celebration of the Easter season? The team from Stepp Design & Decor will be at Grace Hill Winery hosting a Stain & Stem Sign-making class complete with instruction and guidance on distressing your sign, staining with a color of your choice, and applying and painting the stencil design. No artistic ability is needed!

Admission for the class is $45 and includes all of the necessary supplies for the class and a glass of wine. Additional wine and snacks will be available for purchase as well. The session is Saturday, April 16th at 2 pm. Visit the Grace Hill Winery Facebook Page for more information.