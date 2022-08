We got to checkout a world premiere of the summer exhibit at the Sternberg Museum in Hays and it is so cool!

The exhibit is called the Sahara Sea Monsters and shows fossils and artifacts of how life used to be millions of years ago.

Some of the same family groups are still around such as the starfish so it neat to learn how that species has adapted and is still part of the world today.

The exhibit won’t be up for much longer, so check it out now and find more information at their website!