We always enjoy being able to catch up with Saint Francis Ministries and today we learned more about their organization as a whole. They are a Trauma-Informed Organization which always them to take on tasks as a team and fix them.

Part of this has been brought up by COVID-19 and this one way for the organization to respond. They said this isn’t a goal that necessarily has an end, but instead is one that helps the organization become better as a whole.

Check out their website for more information!