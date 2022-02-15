If you’re wanting to know more about how to foster or adopt a child, our stories about Strengthening Families with Saint Francis Ministries would be great for you.

We have been talking with them about the impacts on kids that parents make on a child and how keeping them close to where they grew up is so important.

Darren Busick is a Foster Care Home Recruiter with Saint Francis Ministries and he told us his story about fostering and adopting kids.

Check out the story and their website to learn more.