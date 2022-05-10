We have learned a lot about Saint Francis Ministries the past few months and today we got to sit down with the senior copywriter to learn about what his job has meant to him and all the amazing stories he’s written about through the years.

He said he enjoys writing about the love that the kids bring the parents and vice versa. Most of these kids have never felt unconditionally love until Saint Francis Ministries and that’s what we talked about on the show.

Check out their website for more information!