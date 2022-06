We got to learn about the namesake for our series with St. Francis Ministries today and how so many parents are taking the classes to become better moms and dads for their kids.

We chatted with Bo Self, the Strengthening Families Program Director, who walked us through what a class looks like and what these parents will be leaning when they take them.

So many of there programs are working with parents to be the best mom and dad they can be.

