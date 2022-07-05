Looking for a fun new way to celebrate a birthday or just get together and have a little fun? Chek out Studio B. Owner Barb offers painting with acrylics on canvas, ceramics, and wood projects. These get-togethers make for fun and unique outings and social paint parties.

Barb can come to you with all the supplies needed for your participants to be set up with the canvas, brushes, paint and even instruction to get started. This is a great activity for the novice painter or one who likes to be challenged a bit. There is room for creativity and for the participants to have a great time while making something they get to take home!

Studio B offers seasonal painting options and is a family and kid-friendly party! Book with Barb on the Studio B Facebook Page! Happy painting!