Stutzmans: Fresh Produce

This new segment is going to be a lot of fun! We are telling the stories behind the beautiful pieces of art across Wichita, the mini Keeper of the Plains. We met with Division Director of Strategic Communication for the Wichita public School System, Wendy Johnson to hear her how they acquired such a unique piece of art.

Wendy said getting the Keeper of the Plains on site took the generosity of donors, the enthusiasm of the Wichita Public School District community and an amazing young man with crazy talented art skills.