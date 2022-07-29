A new business is shaking up West Wichita! Sunflour Cafe and Collective just opened on West Central and 235 in Wichita and is bringing in customers who are looking for delicious food, strong coffee, and ways to support local.

Sunflour Cafe boasts a large breakfast and lunch menu featuring items like waffles, a variety of sandwiches and the fan favorite, Taco Pizza. There is everything from sweet treats to hearty meals and every single item on the menu has at least one ingredient that is locally sourced. The food menu is complimented nicely by a full coffee menu, smoothies, boba, and teas. The items are also able to be gluten-free.

The Collective houses over 45 local vendors that have the chance to showcase their goods to the masses. You can find jewelry, food, art, beauty products, and much more all created by local vendors. Nicole and Whitney do a fabulous job creating a local hang-out that was created with supporting local in mind. Stop in and check out the kid zone, live, music stage, and more. Follow Sunflour Cafe on Facebook for more information.