There’s a free way for you to get your kids outside this summer and finding all the hidden treasures of Kansas.

The best part is that there is no cost to you!

The Kansas State Department of Education is giving families a free way to check out all the cool places that our state has to offer just by downloading an app.

If you download the Sunflower Summer App, you will get free admission to over 100 places in Kansas. Some of them are museums, libraries, parks and so much more!

Check out this website to learn more!