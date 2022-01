WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has been in the community for more than 40 years. This week, it announced it reached a milestone — the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs.

Officer Trevor Macy of the Wichita Police Department said the exact number is $1,007,262 in drugs taken off area streets thanks to anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.