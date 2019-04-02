The Good Day Kansas team discovered a local studio which made us feel like were of Dancing with the Stars! Sway Ballroom and Latin Dance is located in the Delano District in Wichita for todays segment! Owner and instructor Rachel Chinn has a deep passion for dance of all kind and offers classes showcasing different types of dance. Guest Instructor Michael partnered with Jillian and Rachel coached the dup through a Foxtrot. Rachel was kind enough to lend her dress and shoes to Jillian for the segment and that is just one example of how caring and helpful Rachel is. Rachel and her team at Sway Ballroom and Latin dance offer everything from Baby Ballet to intermediate Ballroom, to more traditional dances such as Rumba, Foxtrot, the Samba, or if you’re in need of choreography for a first dance for a wedding they can do that, too! They offer group classes for a girls night out or larger groups who are just looking to get moving and have some fun!

For more info on all the classes offered visit their website or follow them on Facebook: ictswayballroom