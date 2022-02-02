In what’s disguised as an old gas station many years ago, Sweet Creations has found a great home in Herington. They have been around for about 10 years and sells all the baked goods and lunch menu items anyone would need. They do cookies, cakes, cupcakes and everything else in between. They also make fresh homemade donuts that are to die for. They feature a wide array of items and a great spot to take a break and sit to enjoy it.

