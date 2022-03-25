Come one, come all to the Swinging Soiree at the Kansas Aviation Museum! Saturday, April 2nd travel back in time to the roaring twenties and party, Gatsby style!

Enjoy the antics of aerial acrobats and fire breathers, dance to a big band on the beautiful atrium floor of the museum, and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, a champagne wall, and full-service bar. Don’t forget your flapper attire! Come dressed ready to impress and enjoy some vintage inpsired photo ops, namely a 1920s plane!

For an upgraded ticket, get the password for our hidden Speakeasy on the Static and 1920s period cocktails. It should be quite the Gatsby-level affair and all proceeds will help support museum operations and STEM education for Wichita’s future aviators. Visit the Kansas Aviation Museum Facebook Page for more information and to purchase tickets.