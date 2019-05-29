As a newbie to Wichita I have only heard of Symphony in the Flint Hills. I have yet to experience the magic of the entertaining musical performance and stunning views. Today I had the chance to hear about the event that is on the Kansas Bucket list from Symphony in the Flint Hills Board Member, Matt Perrier. Matt started by saying “it’s a great event in a great place”. This year the big day is June 15th and the location will be Bazaar. Matt shared that the event started as a small evening event in the Flint Hills. It has turned into an all day affair where people can come enjoy an art show, music, gorgeous views, and of course some mingling. The main part of the day is the Kansas City Symphony’s performance! Hearing them play outside in the middle of the Flint Hills is the highlight of the event. There will be other performers as well, including dance tribes set to perform. Also, after the concert there is a fun after party for people to hang out and enjoy each other’s company. Matt’s family connected to this event. They are ranchers living southwest of the event and have been there since the 1860s. Matt shared his family and him feel blessed to have the opportunity to embrace the Flint Hills heritage history and people . He also feels honored to know this iconic event brings people from Kansas City and all over the country to the Flint Hills. There are still a couple hundred tickets left for buy. You can find them and any information you may need on their website or Facebook pages. www.symphonyintheflinthills.org Act quickly! There are an expected 7,000 people that will be in attendance and tickets will sell out.