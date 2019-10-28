Taking It To The Streets: Do You Believe In Ghosts?

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s Taking It To The Streets kicked off our week long Halloween content! After being scared at the Field of Screams Haunted House, I took to the people waiting in line to ask them if they believe in ghosts. For a scary topic, most people were eager to share! Some people had stories of times they thought they saw a family member but then there was no one to be seen. And apparently, the actors at Field of Screams weren’t done scaring me even though I had already made it through the Haunted House. Be sure to tune in this week for the rest of our Halloween content!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.