Taking It To The Streets: Do You Believe In Ghosts?

This week’s Taking It To The Streets kicked off our week long Halloween content! After being scared at the Field of Screams Haunted House, I took to the people waiting in line to ask them if they believe in ghosts. For a scary topic, most people were eager to share! Some people had stories of times they thought they saw a family member but then there was no one to be seen. And apparently, the actors at Field of Screams weren’t done scaring me even though I had already made it through the Haunted House. Be sure to tune in this week for the rest of our Halloween content!
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.