Taking It To The Streets: Do You Believe In Ghosts?

Jillian and I had the opportunity to speak with Landon and Candace, the couple behind the Wichita Life social media pages. The two of them run a Twitter and Instagram account dedicated to showing off everything that Wichita has to offer. In addition to that, they also have a podcast where they interview influential people in the Wichita community. The account has over 14,000 followers on Instagram is constantly posting beautiful pictures and information about events around town. Through running the page they have been able to connect with the people of Wichita as well as learn a little bit about the place they call home. If you want to find them on Instagram and Twitter their handle is @WichitaLifeICT and their podcast is called @WichitaLife!