Taking it to the Streets: State Fair

For this week’s Taking it to the Streets, I went to the State Fair to find out what people’s favorites parts of the fair are. It was my first visit to the fair so I was excited to hear from the people at the fair! It was a lot of fun to hear the different answers that we got and some people were really animated. The State Fair has so much to offer and I tried such great food! I’m excited to be back next week hitting the streets to get to know the people of Kansas on a different level!
