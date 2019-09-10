1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Heavy police presence in northwest Wichita near 21st and Amidon
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274

Taking It To The Streets

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In a wacky new segment that will air every Sunday, Josh hit the downtown streets of Wichita to ask people what their most embarrassing work stories are! While the question will be different every week, this week’s question got people to open up about awkward situations they’ve encountered at work. A lot of people were willing to talk about their embarrassing moments and we are very thankful that they were willing to share! Stay tuned for next week question as Josh continues to get to know the people of Wichita on a different level!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.