Taking It To The Streets

In a wacky new segment that will air every Sunday, Josh hit the downtown streets of Wichita to ask people what their most embarrassing work stories are! While the question will be different every week, this week’s question got people to open up about awkward situations they’ve encountered at work. A lot of people were willing to talk about their embarrassing moments and we are very thankful that they were willing to share! Stay tuned for next week question as Josh continues to get to know the people of Wichita on a different level!