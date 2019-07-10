Talking Food With Josh & Jillian

At Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, Ben Miller and his team expect his customers to have success with their home gardens! The Stutzman’s family is proud to be a resource for you to ensure you are successful! Today we are talking about how to be successful. Specifically in the summer when the Kansas heat is coming in extra HOT! Ben shared that plants, much like humans need different things on different days and in different seasons. Ben recommends watering three times a week on average, but to make sure you know the specific needs of each plant. Also for hanging plants if they are able to find shade for the afternoons that is ideal. The most important tips is that there is a balance on how much to water. Ben mentioned a lot of that depends on the location the plants are in. It's great to have a habit that every morning you need to water. So they have moisture all day long. The best thing to do is check the dryness of the soil by simply putting your finger in the soil to feel it. Ben and the Stutzman’s family encourage you to continue to create good healthy habits for your garden and like he always says make it part of your lifestyle.

To find more information make sure to visit their website at stutzmans.com.