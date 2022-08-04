Help celebrate one of the most unique locations in our area, Tanganyika Wildlife Park! Party with the party animals of Tanganyika Wildlife Park to help celebrate their 14th birthday! In honor of their birthday, admission is reduced to $14 for the first week of August (1st-7th)

Plan a trip for the family to enjoy the splash park, special discounts, and of course – WILDLIFE! Don’t forget to bring sunscreen and hydrate prior to your trip. You don’t want to miss one minute of this wild birthday party. Learn more about Tanganyika Wildlife Park on their Facebook Page.