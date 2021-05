GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - The summer driving months, otherwise known as the 100 deadliest days are right around the corner. It's a time when young driver car accidents and deaths historically spike.

Karah Bosmeijer is a loved wife and mom to two young boys under the age of two. But her life now almost didn't happen. In 2008, Bosmeijer was preparing to graduate high school. She was 17 at the time and was a soon-to-be cheerleader at Garden City Community College.