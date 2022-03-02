Tart Design Co was created just a few years ago by Claire Tourtilliott and has evolved into an international business shipping across the world on a weekly basis. Tart Design Co offers a variety of handmade items such as jewelry, keychains, wooden signs, apple watch bands, and more, and almost every item can be custom-made.

Claire and her sister tag team the orders and delegate tasks based on their strengths. They are quite the duo and effectively design and create beautiful pieces of jewelry, petite gifts, and even home decor items. Be sure to visit their social media pages and the Tart Design Co website to see all of the customizable products they offer.