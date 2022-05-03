Big shoutout to all the amazing teachers across our state of Kansas! Today is Teacher Appreciation Day ad this week is Teacher Appreciation Week. We would like to encourage you to stop and send words of gratitude to the teachers in your life.

We have a couple of shout-outs to special teachers in the lives of our Good Day Kansas Family! Producer Greg McFadden’s wife Holly, Avery’s sister, and Jillian’s high school teacher/coach Mr. Craig Ewing, thank you for all you do as teachers and mentors to many!

Hopefully, you have time today to send gratitude and many thanks to teachers in your life! Don’t forget you have all week.