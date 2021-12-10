So much of the joy we have as part of the Good Day Kansas Family is sharing stories about remarkable community members. Today we had the honor of sharing an encouraging story of a heroic young man fighting Lymphoma. Kolby Gable is a 10 year old boy who lives in Hutchinson and is battling Lymphoma. Kolby and his incredible family and support system rally behind him and have shown support though creating a team known as Team Kolby Crushing Cancer, the group is known for wearing shirts with the “TEAM KOLBY” across the chest to spread support and awareness.

Instead of letting Lymphoma win Kolby is battling and asking for help from the community. Team Kolby is encouraging the community to participate in the Blood Drive at CrossPoint Church Monday December 13th. Kolby and his family are passionate about spreading the word of how important blood donations are. He knows first hand the impact life saving blood donations, as he has been the recipient of many blood transfusions through his treatments. Please visit Team Kolby Crushing Cancer on Facebook for more information on supporting Kolby in his fight against Lymphoma.

To donate blood in your area please call 1-800-RED CROSS or 1-800-733-2767