GDK Team Member Jazmin and Her Husband Welcome Baby Ezekiel!

We are so excited to announce our beloved Good Day Kansas coordinator, Jazmin had her baby! Jazmin and Husband Andrew welcomed Baby Ezekiel into the world just over a week ago and we are thrilled for this incredible couple on the growth of their family and the birth of their first born son!

Jazmin means so much to our Good Day Kansas family and we are cheering her on as she has gained the title of Mother. Jazmin, Baby Zeke and Andrew are all happy and healthy and trying to catch up on sleep. We are sending love and prayers of patience and celebration to the family!

