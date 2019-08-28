TECH, Inc.

TECH, which stands for the Training and Evaluation Center of Hutchinson, helps individuals with disabilities achieve the best life that they can. All of the fantastic paintings in the gallery come from the artists and they find inspiration in all aspects of life. TECH has art professionals that help the artists through their paintings. The art gallery is open Monday-Friday, eight to five and you can also buy the paintings online at: https://www.techincartgallery.com. You can find all the information about TECH, including their upcoming events, at their website: https://www.techincartgallery.com and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/techartgallery/
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.