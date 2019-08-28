TECH, Inc.

Breaking News
TECH, which stands for the Training and Evaluation Center of Hutchinson, helps individuals with disabilities achieve the best life that they can. All of the fantastic paintings in the gallery come from the artists and they find inspiration in all aspects of life. TECH has art professionals that help the artists through their paintings. The art gallery is open Monday-Friday, eight to five and you can also buy the paintings online at: https://www.techincartgallery.com. You can find all the information about TECH, including their upcoming events, at their website: https://www.techincartgallery.com and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/techartgallery/

