We get to meet so many people that care so deeply about their mission and Rhonda Sollars is such a perfect example of that. Rhonda, the President of Murdock House Farm Sanctuary, runs the sanctuary with her husband and they live on the property. The two of them take care of and provide for over a dozen different animals on the property. They have an extremely wide variety of animals including horses, goats, cattle, pigs, chickens, roosters and more! They are an educational farm so they invite people to come out and learn about the animals. They can feed them and with some of the animals even play with them and really get a hands-on learning experience. Their mission is to raise awareness one animal at a time and they support the farmers in Kansas. They also invite schools and families to come to the farm and will soon have local artists sell their work on the farm. It's a place where everyone can come together to learn about the animals! There is no admission at the sanctuary but donations are welcomed. They don't have to be in the form of money, they are happy to have any help in taking care of the animals whether that be in the form of food or anything else. If you want to learn any more information about Murdock House Farm Sanctuary, you can visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/rescueeducateandadvocate/