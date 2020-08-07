Test Drive With Orr Nissan: KICKS

Hanging out at Orr today we heard the details about our favorite Nissan, the KICKS, of course. Miguel shared with us some of the features that make this car unique, safe and ideal for anyone who is looking to easily get around town but also have a little bit of cargo to haul around at times. The KICKS has all the standard safety features all Nissans come equipped with including blind spot indicators, four wheel drive and power steering. We have really enjoyed the great gas mileage on our KICKS and I personally like how if handles. Miguel put it perfectly, it’s a small SUV but drives like a car through city traffic. It is easy to park and also has a great Bose stereo system for us to enjoy on our long trip our West. Don’t forget if you see our GDK car around town snap a photo with it and send it our way! We’ll send you a Good Day Kansas shit! For information on any of the Nissan vehicles reach out to Miguel or Orr Nissan on either Facebook or at www.orrnissanofwichita.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.