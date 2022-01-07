Test Drive with Orr Nissan of Wichita: 2022 Luxury Murano

This week we had the chance to hang out with Miguel Genochio, Sales Advisor at Orr Nissan and get behind the wheel of the brand new 2022 Nissan Murano. We have seen this model evolve over the past couple of years and let me tell you what it has become quite the luxury vehicle.

Miguel picked his favorite color combination to share with us today, the black exterior with the cashmere colored interior, it is beautiful. We hopped inside and learned about the technology features that makes this car enjoyable to ride in like the Bose sound system, and large display screen for example. We also had the chance to learn about the safety features on the SUV. It will keep you and the family safe in city traffic and even on interstate at high speeds.

If you’re interested in giving this beauty a test drive stop in to Orr Nissan or reach out to Miguel to get one scheduled today.