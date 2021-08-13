Test Drive with Orr Nissan Wichita: Is Leasing for You?

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We stopped in to Orr Nissan of Wichita today learn about the options they offered in regards to leasing a new or used car. Orr Nissan of Wichita Internet Sales Specialist, Pete Vieyra joined me to explain the benefits and options of leasing a car.

He was very honest in sharing that leasing may not be for everyone. I appreciated the insight providing clarity in regards to the ideal leasing customer vs someone who is better off purchasing a car out right. Pete mentioned a few variable that will play a role in the decision of leasing vs buying being you average mileage and desire to upgrade every few years.

Stop in to see Pete The Car Guy at Orr Nissan of Wichita or reach out online, their website: orrnissanofwichita.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.