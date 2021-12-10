Test Drive with Orr Nissan Wichita- Toys for Titans Last Minute Call!

We are inching closer to the end of the Toys for Titans drive that happens at Orr Nissan of Wichita. We always enjoy this time of the year checking in and seeing what they still need. This year, they are still looking for toys for teens and toiletries that are essential products that kids need. You can bring those to Orr Nissan during business hours and add it to the stack that will be delivered to the Wichita Children’s Home very soon. You’ll have to hustle as they are delivering this next week!

