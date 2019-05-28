On Good Day Kansas today we hung out in Old Town to stir up some fun, and we found almost 100 games to play! We found The Arcade, a family friendly spot located in the heart of Old Town. Owner and Operator Derrek Sorrells walked us through The Arcade and showed us the vast collection of games to play! There are 78 video games and 15 pinball machines inside The Arcade. He shared with us the two most popular games, Pac Man and Mortal Combat. The collection consists of all the classic ‘80s and ‘90s games you may remember playing when you were young. Derrek shared the families that come in have a great time with this generationally ambiguous destination for fun! Children can come in and learn what type of games their parents used to play as kids. Parents can come in and show their skills on their favorite video game and impress their kids a little in the process. The Arcade is open to any and all ages and is a great spot for any type of outing. Private parties are offered but it is also a fun place to make a spot while our celebrating a birthday! You pay a $10 entry fee and you have unlimited access to play all day long. There are also light snacks and beverages including Hurts Donuts.

If you’re looking for a fun activity or outing this summer checkout the website for more info! thearcadewichita.com