We started the show talking about a unique event that will take place on Saturday in downtown Wichita.

It’s The Big Float which is in conjunction between Wichita Clean Streams and many sponsors.

If you’ve ever dreamed of riding down the Arkansas River and being able to relax and enjoy a nice summer day, this could be a great event for you.

It will end with lots of activities, games and food at the conclusion of your ride down the river.

