EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A parent with two students at El Paso ISD's Tippin Elementary School captured video of a someone driving into the wrong lane, passing cars and appearing to hit a gate during early morning student drop-offs.

"I was in shock that it was actually happening....because at first he almost side-swiped another car and went on to oncoming traffic and he drove into oncoming traffic and hit a gate with kids behind it twice," parent Jenny Solo shared.