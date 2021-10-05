I have had the blessing of meeting some incredible Kansas while Hosting Good Day Kansas for the past few years and today was one of those days I will always remember. I had the chance to meet Jason McKenney, Founder of The Board Awakens and hear about the incredible new indoor skate park he built in Andover.

When you meet Jason his personality jumps out at you and seems to give you a high five, a hug and a fist bump all at the same time. He has a laid back vibe but also a an in your face cool-ness about him. Jason shared his desire to reconnect with skateboarding and how it become more than just a passion of his – but a hobby turned brilliant (and quite savvy) business idea.

Quite frankly he was laid off from a social work position that demanded face to face interaction, due to the Covid 19 pandemic. He found himself at home and getting increasingly agitated by his kids playing on their phones instead of being active so he decided to reconnect with skateboarding.

After many falls, bumps and bruises he built up the courage and desire to create a place community members could skate safely all year long. Enter The Board Awakens, an indoor skate park complete with ramps, pipes, roller skating ramps and just about any piece of equipment you may need to skate board, roller skate or just look the part. Opening day is coming soon – don’t miss it. Check the progress of this self made indoor skate park by following The Board Awakens on Facebook and Instagram.