Traveling on I-70 anytime soon? We absolutely recommend stopping off at the Salina exit for lunch, great conversation and to support the locally owned and operated business celebrating their 100th anniversary! Chances are if you have spent time in or near Salina you have heard of The Cozy Inn. Nationally recognized as “Best Burger Joint” a handful of times by many well-known publications, The Cozy Inn is a beloved staple in downtown Salina.

We stopped in to celebrate the successful local gem and chatted with Owner/Operator Steve Howard and his family. Steve was proud to share the map of the United States of America hanging on the wall displaying the many cities and states across the US that customers have come in from. The Howard Family is grateful for the support of the community and enjoys regulars and newcomers alike. Stop in for the delicious burgers served slider style or order ahead and take them to go. The Cozy Inn should definitely be on your Kansas Bucket List. For more information visit The Cozy Inn on Facebook.