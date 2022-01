WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The temporary home of the Evergreen Branch Library in Wichita is closing soon so the workers can move everything back to the old location. The Evergreen Branch has been temporarily at 2700 N. Woodland while workers made changes and upgrades to the former address at 25th and Arkansas.

The temporary site will close at the end of business on Friday, Jan. 28. Customers will have to use a different Wichita Public Library branch until the remodeled Evergreen branch opens. The two closest locations are: