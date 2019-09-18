The Greatest Showman is coming to Wichita! The Wichita Orpheum Theatre is showing a sing-along version of The Greatest Showman this Saturday night. You can come with your family and watch the movie with a crowd of people. Although movies can be fun to watch alone, nothing is better than belting out your favorite song from The Greatest Showman soundtrack in a room full of people. As a big fan of the movie, I was really excited to hear about the showing and can’t wait to sing-along on Saturday night. If you want to find out more information you can do so on their website: https://wichitaorpheum.com/events/the-greatest-showman-sing-along/
