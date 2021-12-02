The Kechi Playhouse Presents: A Tuna Christmas

For the first time ever there will be a Christmas Show put on at The Kechi Playhouse! The venue located in Kechi is known for putting on about 5 shows a year in the summer and early fall months but this year they are getting festive and most of the month of December will be welcoming in crowds to enjoy a show!

Now through December 19th A Tuna Christmas, starring Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard will be headlining at The Kechi Playhouse. There are shows Wednesday – Saturday and the show is said to be very entertaining! If you are interested in more information please visit the The Kechi Playhouse on Facebook.

