The Last Unicorn will be put on by the Metropolitan Ballet this weekend and their are lots of opportunities for you to see the show.

The show times and locations are below:

Friday, June 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm – Clair Donnelly Amphitheater, 311 W. Academy Maize, KS 67101

Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 am – Garvin Park, 1700 North Garvin Park Augusta, KS, 67010

Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 7:00 pm – Riggs Park, 706 Sarah Lane Haysville, KS, 67060

Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm – Forest Park, 625 W 9th Ave, El Dorado, KS 67042