This weekend one of the most dynamic, exciting and ever-changing events is happening at Exploration Place! It’s time for Death By Chocolate. The well-known event is proud to be known as the sweetest and for good reason, partygoers will get to snack on sweet treats all night long! This year the theme is Super Heroes and Villains! Check out Batman’s Cave or participate in the Hulk Smash among many other fun activities Saturday night at Exploration Place. Tickets are available now, visit Exploration Place on Facebook for more information.

Congratulations to our 20 winners of tickets to see The Lion King at Century II enjoy the show!