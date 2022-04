The Lion King Musical will be coming to Wichita later this month and we want to hook you up with a chance to win tickets to the show!

We are giving away 20 pairs of tickets to opening night that happens at Century II in Wichita.

You can enter by going to this website or checking on the pinned post on the Good Day Kansas Facebook page.

The shows will take place from April 27-May 8 and is part of the Broadway is Back series.