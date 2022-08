The Main Bake Shoppe in El Dorado is a great stop for any sweets, breakfast or any other bakery items that you might want.

They are a new business in the town after they saw a need of a bakery and no other place in El Dorado like it.

They have scones, muffins, cookies, brownies, cakes and so much more to offer!

We got a sneak peak at all the baked goods they have and even got to try some.

Check out their Facebook page for more info!