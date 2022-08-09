How does a movie in the park sound? Bring the family, pack the blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and head to Andover for a fun night at Capitol Federal Amphitheater to watch a beloved Disney favorite, The Mighty Ducks!

Admission is free for all! Set up your space on the central park lawn and don’t be late! The movie starts at 7 pm and will surely bring a smile to your face as you cheer on the mighty ducks, who knows maybe you’ll even feel inspired to sit in the flying v formation and join in on the famous “Quack, quack, quack” cheer!

For more information or to see the entire lineup of shows happening at Cap Fed Ampitheater visit their Facebook Page.